Hearing health screening for 1,200 school children

March 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru conducted an initiative yesterday where over 1,200 school children underwent hearing screening within an eight-hour timeframe. As part of World Hearing Day, observed on Mar. 3, screening camps were set up in numerous Government schools across the city.

The initiative was held with the support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Department of Public Instructions. The theme for World Hearing Day-2024 — “Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all!” — highlights the importance of ensuring universal access to hearing care services.

The event saw simultaneous screening of primary schoolchildren across four locations: Govt Higher Primary School, Kuvempunagar; Govt High School RMSA, Kanakagiri; Manasagangothri School, Manasagangothri; and AIISH campus, Manasagangothri, Mysuru.

The screening initiative aimed to address societal misconceptions and stigmatising mindsets surrounding hearing issues while promoting early intervention. Audiologists conducting the screenings identified that 18 percent of the children had ear and hearing-related issues. Subsequently, hearing aids were prescribed for these individuals and free medicines were dis tributed to ensure they received comprehensive care.

Tashi Tobgay, Regional Advisor for Disabilities and Rehabilitation South East Asia Region-WHO, expressed WHO’s interest in collaborating with AIISH as a centre for hearing health. Raju C.N., the Block Education Officer (BEO), South Zone in Mysuru, commended AIISH for its invaluable service.

Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director of AIISH, who presided over the event, emphasised the importance of safeguarding hearing health and advocated for safe listening levels, particularly when listening to music.

Prof. B.K. Jagadeesh, President of Manasagangothri Educational Institutes, Mysuru and Shreekantaswamy M.B., Block Resource Coordinator for the South Zone in Mysuru, were the chief guests. Prof. U. Ajith Kumar, M. Sandeep and Dr. Saransh Jain were Programme Coordinators and played crucial roles in organising the event, as stated in a note from AIISH.