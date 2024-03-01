Bahuroopi Theatre Festival tickets open online, offline from today
Bahuroopi Theatre Festival tickets open online, offline from today

March 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The tickets for upcoming Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, organised by Rangayana Mysuru from Mar. 6 to 11, will be available both online and offline from today.

Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy released the tickets and posters at Rangayana in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati said that the 40 percent of tickets will be made available online, 40% offline and remaining 20% of the tickets will be available on respective show day at Rangayana.

Theatre enthusiasts can purchase tickets, priced at Rs. 100 each, online on www.bookmy show.com or personally visit Rangayana to buy the tickets.

Bahuroopi Convenor Prof. H.S. Umesh, theatre person Nanda Halemane and former Rangayana artiste M. Krishnaprasad were present.

