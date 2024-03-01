Geet Gaatha Chal-22

March 1, 2024

Doctors’ Musical Nite at Kalamandira on Mar. 3

Mysore/Mysuru: Geet Gaatha Chal, the popular musical programme by the Doctors and their families, has been entertaining the cultural aficionados of this beautiful city from the past 2 decades and the success of this musical show is entirely due to the affection and acceptance from the music loving people of Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka.

The 22nd edition of this programme is being held on

Mar. 3 (Sunday) at Kalamandira in city under the patronage of Industrialist and Philanthropist Dr. Jaganath Shenoy, who has been magnanimously sponsoring the programme since two decades. Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wodeyar will be the chief guest.

Dr. C. Umesh Kamat has been the backbone and mentor and Dr. P.A. Kushalappa is the Organising Chairperson.

The musical evening begins sharp at 5 pm and the audience are requested to be at the venue by 4.30 pm.

A host of popular melodies from Kannada and Hindi films of the Golden era of yesteryear will be presented and a dance performance by the students of Kalaa Sparsha Performing Art Centre to a devotional number, will be the curtain raiser.

Singers include: Dr. M.S. Natashekar, Dr. Kushalappa, Dr. Preethi Prakash Prabhu, Apoorva Natashekar, Dr. Snehashree, Dr. Ganesh Rao, Dr. Somnath Vasudev, Dr. Seethalakshmi Somnath, Dr. U.G. Shenoy, Dr. Sparsha Shenoy, Dr. G.D. Ravikumar, Dr. Sushma Krishnamurthy, Dr. Shyamprasad, R.L. Varsha, Dr. Amrutha, Dr. Suraj Upadhya, Prithvi Shankar and Ranjitha.

The programme is compered by Syed Aftab Ahmed and supported by Dr. Roopa Prakash. Entry is free and the hosts invite music lovers to a melodious evening.