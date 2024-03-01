32,249 students to receive degrees at UoM Convocation on Mar. 3

March 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 104th annual Convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) is scheduled to take place at Crawford Hall at 10 am on Mar. 3.

During a press meet held this morning at Crawford Hall, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath announced that Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address. Chancellor of the University, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, will preside over the ceremony, with Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, also the Pro-Chancellor of the University, in attendance.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, former Minister and Vice-Chairman of Bengaluru’s Gokula Education Foundation, M.R. Seetharam and Founder of Mysuru Vijayanagar’s Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, will be conferred with Honorary Doctorates.

A total of 32,249 students will receive degrees. Specifically, 26,009 degree certificates, 6,144 post graduate degrees and 100 Ph.D. degrees will be awarded.

He mentioned that 252 students have bagged 436 medals and 266 prizes across all five faculties.

UoM Registrar V.R. Shylaja and Evaluation Registrar Prof. Mahadevan were present at the press meet.

Honorary doctorate recipients

S.M. Krishna: A distinguished politician, S.M. Krishna served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. Recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award for his remarkable contributions to society, Krishna is a revered nonagenarian political leader.

Born in Somanahalli, Maddur taluk of Mandya district, he embarked on his political journey in the 1960s, ascending to prominent positions within the Congress party. His illustrious career includes roles as Union Minister and Governor of Maharashtra. As a student at Maharaja College in Mysuru, Krishna obtained his B.A. degree from the University of Mysore.

M.R. Seetharam: A multifaceted personality, M.R. Seetharam is a prominent politician, entrepreneur, educationist, and philanthropist hailing from Bengaluru. He served as the Minister for Planning, Statistics, Science, and Technology in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government from 2016 to 2018.

At 68 years old, Seetharam currently holds the position of Vice-Chairman at Bengaluru’s Gokula Education Foundation and serves as the Director of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, M.S. Ramaiah Polytechnic, and M.S. Ramaiah Hostels, all located in Bengaluru. He is the son of the late M.S. Ramaiah, a pioneering figure in education and healthcare in Karnataka, who established the Gokula Education Foundation.

Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji: Nadoja Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, based in Mysuru, is renowned as the founder of the Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar, Mysuru. Additionally, he served as the Principal of Srimanmaharaja Sanskrit Pathshala in the city. Swamiji holds the esteemed position of seer (Peetadhipati) at Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Kshetra in Mysuru, demonstrating his profound spiritual and educational contributions to the community.