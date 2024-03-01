Over 30 bikers skid after leakage from oil tanker

March 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Several two-wheeler riders experienced skidding incidents on New Sayyaji Rao Road near Bamboo Bazaar this morning due to oil spillage from a tanker. Eyewitnesses and Police officials attributed the spill to a leakage in the tanker that was traversing the road earlier in the morning.

Reports indicate that over 30 riders, travelling at speed near a couple of hotels near Bamboo Bazaar, skidded and fell from their vehicles, unaware of the oil spill. The spillage covered a 500-metre stretch. Although the nature of the oil remains unclear, passersby and local businessmen noted a peculiar smell emanating from it.

Despite the slippery conditions, vehicular traffic persisted on the affected road segment. “Numerous individuals slipped due to the oil spill and many two-wheeler riders sustained injuries. This incident occurred during peak morning traffic hours and only four-wheelers could proceed smoothly,” remarked a bystander.

Witnesses observed many motorcycle riders retrieving broken pieces of their bikes’ rearview mirrors and lights post-accident.

While Police confirmed several riders losing balance, fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported. Promptly, a couple of Policemen arrived at the scene to manage the situation and were alerting the two-wheeler riders about the oil spill, asking them to ride cautiously.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Control Room and officials were promptly notified about the oil spill and instructed to spread sand and mud on the affected stretch to mitigate slippery conditions and prevent accidents. However, both Police and bystanders noted a delay in the MCC’s response.