Heavy rain lashes Kodagu – KRS Dam: Inflow of 23 tmcft in a week

July 21, 2024

2.1 ft for Dam to reach its full capacity

35,000 to 50,000 cusecs released today

Entry ban at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Mysore/Mysuru: KRS Dam in Srirangapatna of Mandya received an inflow of 22.92 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water in just 7 days, from July 15 at 8 am to July 21 at 8 am, thanks to copious rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu, particularly in Madikeri, Somwarpet and Kushalnagar taluks, where rainwater flows into Harangi Reservoir.

KRS Dam received an inflow of 18.07 tmcft in 45 days, from June 1 to July 15. It stored 19.21 tmcft and released 3.70 tmcft in the last 7 days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

On July 15, 2024, the KRS Dam level was at 105.40 ft against a maximum of 124.80 ft. On the same day in 2023, the level was at 89 ft. While the gross capacity is 49.45 tmcft, the storage as of July 15, 2024, was 27.35 tmcft.

In 2023, on the same date, the storage was 15.35 tmcft. The daily inflow recorded on July 15, 2024, was 10,121 cusecs. The cumulative inflow from June 1, 2024, to July 15, 2024, was 18.07 tmcft.

On July 21, 2024, the KRS Dam level was at 122.70 ft against a maximum of 124.80 ft. On the same day in 2023, the level was at 90.40 ft. While the gross capacity is 49.45 tmcft, the storage as of July 21, 2024, was 46.56 tmcft.

In 2023, on the same date, the storage was 16.19 tmcft. The daily inflow recorded on July 21, 2024, was 69,617 cusecs. The cumulative inflow from June 1, 2024, to July 21, 2024, was 40.99 tmcft.

On July 21, 2024, at 8 am, the storage level stood at 122.70 ft and in terms of tmcft, the Dam had a storage of 46.567 tmcft as against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft. An inflow of 69,617 cusecs was recorded with an outflow of 27,184 cusecs.

Percentage-wise, storage level is 94.16 percent. There has been an outflow of 2.34 tmcft from Dam in just 24 hours from July 20, 8 am to July 21, 8 am. There has been an inflow of 6.04 tmcft during same period.

Ranganathittu entry ban

As per the Dam authorities, this morning, surplus water varying from 35,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs will be released. As a result, the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been closed for visitors. Yesterday, the Forest Department had suspended boating facility at the Sanctuary but today, the entry has been restricted due to high outflow from the Dam.

This morning, the Dam’s water level stood at 122.70 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. There was just 2.1 ft for Dam to reach its full capacity.

July 14 to 20 rainfall data

Heavy rain in the catchment area of the Cauvery River and its tributaries in Kodagu district have increased the inflow rate into the KRS Reservoir.

According to KSNDMC data, from July 14 to July 20, 2024, Kodagu received 464 mm of rainfall against a normal of 190 mm, marking a 144 percent increase. During the same period, Mysuru received 109 mm of rainfall against a normal of 27 mm, recording a 301 percent increase in rainfall.

CM to offer ‘Bagina’ on July 27

CM Siddaramaiah will offer Bagina to River Cauvery at KRS Dam on July 27. Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar will be present. Last Bagina was offered at KRS in 2022 by the then CM Basavaraj Bommai. Last year, Siddaramaiah could not perform the ritual due to drought.