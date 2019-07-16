Hefty traffic fine from today

Mysore: Broke a traffic rule? The penalty may leave you broke. The City Traffic Police will not be lenient anymore towards traffic rule violators as they have implemented the revised penalty rule from this morning itself.

The steep penalties were imposed as per the State Government’s notification dated June 25, 2019. City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna chaired a meeting of Traffic Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors at his office yesterday and directed them to immediately enforce the newly issued notification.

Following this, City Traffic Police officers and constables were seen checking vehicles this morning at various main roads and junctions falling under Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Siddhartha, V.V. Puram and Kuvempunagar traffic limits and imposing revised penalties on violators.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Balakrishna said that henceforth, City Traffic Police will not show mercy on violators and added that fines will be imposed on-the-spot as per the notification from the State Government. “Imposing hefty fines is not our motto. Instead, people have to be educated about traffic rules and regulations and revised penalties,” he added.

Concerns have been raised by citizens that the hike will increase corruption as motorists would prefer greasing the palms of Policemen rather than pay a hefty fine.

The steep increase in fine for parking in non-designated areas has also drawn the ire of the people as Mysuru lacks properly defined parking slots, while ‘no parking’ boards have been installed by the Police on almost all roads. The move to collect heavy fines without first providing for sufficient parking space is seen as fleecing the public.

Using mobile while driving

Old Fine: Rs.100

Revised fine: Rs.1,000 for first and Rs.2,000 for second and subsequent offences

Parking in ‘No Parking’ zone

Old fine: Rs.100

Revised fine: Rs.1,000

Parking in dangerous manner

Old fine: Rs.100

Revised fine: Rs.1,000

Overspeed

Old fine: Rs.300

Revised fine: Rs.1,000

Driving without insurance

Old fine: Rs.500

Revised fine: Rs.1,000

Dangerous driving

Old fine: Rs.100 for first offence, Rs.300 for second and subsequent offences

Revised fine: Rs.1,000 for first offence, Rs.2,000 for second and subsequent offences

Carrying goods with load projection on either side in dangerous manner

Old fine: Rs.100 for first offence, Rs.300 for second and subsequent offences

Revised fine: Rs.1,000 for first offence, Rs.2,000 for second and subsequent offences.

(As per Police Commissioner)

