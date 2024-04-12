Helipads kept ready for PM’s chopper landing

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The MI-17 helicopter, owned by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to land at the helipad set up at Oval Grounds on Sunday, Apr. 14, approximately at 2.30 pm (exact time pending confirmation).

Hectic preparations are underway to ensure the readiness of the helipads. The Prime Minister is slated to address a massive election rally from Maharaja’s College Grounds on Sunday.

This morning, the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the PM’s security, visited the Oval Grounds to oversee the preparations of the helipad. While the helipad for Modi’s chopper has been readied, another helipad for additional IAF choppers is also being prepared. The staff who are preparing the Grounds have been drawn from the Mysuru City Corporation and the University of Mysore.

The SPG personnel, who have been camping in the city since yesterday to prepare for the Prime Minister’s hassle-free visit, conducted several inspections this morning at various locations.

On Apr. 13 (tomorrow), a day before the PM’s arrival, rehearsals for the cavalcade movement will be conducted under the supervision of the SPG-National Security Guards.

This will be in preparation for the possibility of the PM travelling by road from Mysore Airport to the Maharaja’s College Grounds. However, whether he will opt for the road or take a chopper directly from the Airport to the Maharaja’s College Grounds remains unclear at this time.

Tomorrow, a team from the IAF will visit the Oval Grounds. According to sources, this team includes an anti-sabotage unit consisting of a bomb squad and metal-detecting experts. Their task is to sanitise the area where the PM will visit and take charge of the venue. The dog squad and bomb squad will support this team. They will inspect the main route, alternative routes, and other options for the PM’s cavalcade.