Congress taking people for a ride in ‘Guarantees’ name: B.Y. Vijayendra

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said “The development of State and nation is not possible by Congress that has been doling out Guarantee Schemes in one hand and snatching from another hand, taking the people for a ride.”

He was addressing the party leaders and voters during a public meeting organised at Agrahara Circle in the city on Thursday evening.

“While the women are offered a free bus ride, the ticket fare has been hiked by 30 to 40 percent forcing the men and children to shell more to travel in the bus. All types of student scholarships have been stalled, while one has to pay the fee three times more at sub-registrar offices. Likewise, the State Government is indulge in doling out in one hand and snatching from another,” said Vijayendra, taking a dig at Congress party.

He also predicted that the alliance between BJP and JD(S) will open a new chapter in the State, with the former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda taking the call in the interest of country’s future.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency had no interest in politics, but was attracted towards the same after deriving inspiration from the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

So, we have to ensure the victory of Yaduveer and strengthen the hands of Modi by getting more votes in every booths, said Vijayendra who predicted not less than two lakh victory margin for Yaduveer in the elections.