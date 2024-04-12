14 days to go for Lok Sabha polls: Vigilance intensified at entry, exit points in Mysuru

April 12, 2024

Central Forces to join local Police soon: City Top Cop Ramesh

Mysore/Mysuru: With just 14 days remaining until the first phase of Lok Sabha election in Karnataka on Apr. 26, the Election Commission and its enforcement agencies, including the Police, Excise and Revenue Departments, have intensified vigilance at inter-state borders and the borders of Assembly constituencies in Mysuru to curb the illegal transport of unaccounted cash, liquor, freebies and gold.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told Star of Mysore this morning that the situation is being monitored through a special control room established at DC Office on Bannur Road to prevent any untoward incidents. The vehicle checks are in full swing at all check posts and as the election date approaches, monitoring efforts will be further enhanced.

The Commissioner stated that the Central Forces will arrive in Mysuru gradually after the completion of polls in other locations. “All the Central forces have been assigned, and they are currently monitoring the election proceedings in other areas. They will be deployed in Mysuru as the poll date approaches, stationed at key junctions and areas,” he explained. Moreover, various entities such as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Cell, District Grievance and Complaints Redressal Cell, Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee have been established to ensure the strict enforcement of poll code.

District, Assembly segment checkpoints

Several regular district check-posts and checkpoints have been established at the borders of Assembly constituencies, along with inter-state check-posts at locations bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala. During inspections, any suspicion triggers thorough examinations, with necessary actions promptly taken against any detected illegal activities. Higher officials are promptly informed to ensure appropriate follow-up measures.

As the poll dates draw closer, there is a notable influx of VVIPs, including the Prime Minister, State heads, and national-level leaders. Ramesh emphasised that security measures have been bolstered across the district and within the heart of the city to avert any untoward incidents.

This apart, posts have been set up near Manipal Hospital Junction on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, Mahadevapura Road near Sathagalli Junction, Bhughathagalli on Bannur Road, Chikkalli on T. Narasipur Road, near APMC on Nanjangud Road, near Ring Road Junction on H.D. Kote Road, Old Bogadi Road, near Hinkal on Hunsur Road, and near the Ring Road on the KRS Road.

Visuals relayed for monitoring

All vehicles undergo rigorous checking at each check-post, with a team of over eight to 10 personnel from the Police, Excise, and Revenue Departments stationed at each location. Every inspection at the posts is recorded on video, and the footage is transmitted to the Video Viewing Team at the DC Office. This measure was implemented following complaints of inconsistencies between the recovered cash and the reported amounts released.

Both Central and State Government enforcement agencies are vigilant in monitoring all activities. In addition to this, entities such as Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Bureau, and Excise are actively involved in this effort.

They are closely monitoring the flow of money, drugs, and liquor, identifying key players, and tracking storage locations. Close surveillance is being maintained on all activities, with thorough vehicle checks conducted to detect any movement of cash, drugs, or liquor from neighbouring States.