Home Voting for senior citizens, physically disabled
News

Home Voting for senior citizens, physically disabled

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Apr. 26, senior citizens aged above 85 years and the physically challenged whose disability is more than 40 percent, can exercise their franchise through Home Voting facility from tomorrow (Apr. 13) till Apr. 17.

Accordingly, elderly voters who are above 85 years of age can exercise their franchise  via Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and eligible physically challenged voters of Mysuru-Kodagu LS constituency can exercise their franchise via Absentee Voters Physically Disabled (AVPD) facility, sitting from the comfort of their homes till Apr. 17. Such voters from all the 8 Assembly segments of Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat- Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, Periyapatna,Virajpet and Madikeri, can make use of this facility and exercise their franchise via Home Voting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching