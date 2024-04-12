Home Voting for senior citizens, physically disabled

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Apr. 26, senior citizens aged above 85 years and the physically challenged whose disability is more than 40 percent, can exercise their franchise through Home Voting facility from tomorrow (Apr. 13) till Apr. 17.

Accordingly, elderly voters who are above 85 years of age can exercise their franchise via Absentee Voters Senior Citizens (AVSC) and eligible physically challenged voters of Mysuru-Kodagu LS constituency can exercise their franchise via Absentee Voters Physically Disabled (AVPD) facility, sitting from the comfort of their homes till Apr. 17. Such voters from all the 8 Assembly segments of Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat- Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, Periyapatna,Virajpet and Madikeri, can make use of this facility and exercise their franchise via Home Voting.