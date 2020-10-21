Helmetless riders beware !

October 21, 2020

DL to be suspended for 3 months

Helmet must for children above 4 years

Bengaluru: Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet will now lead to the suspension of Driving Licence (DL) along with fine. The move comes in the backdrop of an increase in the number of bikers being booked for not wearing helmets while riding.

The Transport Commissioner’s office has issued a direction to Joint Commissioners of all divisions stating that the new rule is in sync with the directions of the Supreme Court to check deaths and injuries in road accidents and that it would be implemented with “immediate effect.” The suspension of DL will be for a minimum of three months along with fine.

On Oct. 5, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and other Departments and directed the State Government to implement the rule of imposing fine along with suspension of Licence for not wearing helmet.

A senior official of the Transport Department said: “The rule has been implemented with immediate effect across the State. Both, the rider and the pillion should wear helmet.”

According to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, every person driving or riding (otherwise than in a side car, on a motor cycle of any class or description) shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In a significant move, helmet has been made mandatory for children above four years while travelling on a two-wheeler in Karnataka. In recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, the Central Government had made it mandatory for children above four years to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers while exempting Sikhs wearing turbans from this rule.

Mysuru: Sandesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mysuru, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that they are yet to receive the notification from the State Government and added that it would be implemented as soon as the order is received.