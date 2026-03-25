Heritage building renovations await SC decision: Minister

March 25, 2026

Bengaluru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has said that renovation of Mysuru’s iconic landmarks, including Mysore Palace, Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market, cannot proceed until the Supreme Court (SC) delivers its verdict.

Speaking in the Legislative Council yesterday, the Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already released funds to restore the dilapidated structures for public benefit. However, a group of petitioners had approached the Apex Court contending that renovation could affect their heritage value.

As the matter is now under judicial consideration, the Government is bound by the stay order and cannot take up the works until it is lifted, or the case is adjudicated, he said.

Responding to questions raised by member K. Shivakumar, Byrathi Suresh said the State Govt. remains committed to preserving heritage architecture.

He added that repairs to heritage buildings not involved in litigation would continue. District-level Heritage Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, has been constituted to oversee conservation efforts.

The Minister also assured that any heritage structure found to be in a State of disrepair would be taken up by this Committee, with the Government extending the necessary financial support for maintenance and restoration.