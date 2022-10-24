Heritage Club of Mysore School of Architecture inaugurated 

October 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Heritage Club of Mysore School of Architecture was recently inaugurated at Karanji Mansion, a 110-year-old Palace where the Postal Training Centre (PTC) is functioning. This is one of the three Palaces built by Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar for his daughters during the 1900s.

The Heritage Club has been started under the umbrella of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and is an initiative of the Government to bring awareness and sensitise student’s towards the heritage and culture of the State.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Dr. Ashish Singh Thakur, Director, PTC, C.N. Manjula, Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Dr. H.S. Champa, Dean, Mysore School of Architecture, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Heritage Expert, K.V.L.N Murthy, Deputy Director, PTC, Dr. Balaji, in-charge Principal, Mysore School of Architecture, Parvin Ragbir Singh, Assistant Director (Admin), PTC, Shukamuni Aradhya, Instructor, PTC, faculty and students of Mysore School of Architecture.

Dr. Champa explained that the intention of Heritage Club with budding architects is to involve in heritage walks, documentation of both tangible and intangible heritage in and around Mysuru along with various other activities.

Dr. Thakur hoped that students would visit the Mansion regularly to discuss its importance and to give guidance on preservation so even the PTC team would learn how to protect and maintain the building in the long run.

Prof. Rangaraju went on to explain the architectural richness of the Mansion and congratulated the PTC officials saying it is one of the best-maintained heritage buildings in Mysuru. He hoped that students would be involved in documenting the process of renovation of buildings in Mysuru as it will become an important inventory.

Complimenting the constitution of the Heritage Club of Mysore School of Architecture, Manjula urged the students to visit the Department’s stall at Dasara Exhibition premises that showcases the research carried out by the Department.