Freedom fighters take out Sarot procession marking Mysore Chalo Movement

October 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 75th anniversary of Mysore Chalo Movement (Oct. 24,1947), freedom fighters under the banner of Mysore City and District Freedom Fighters Association took out a Sarot procession in the city this morning.

The procession, which commenced from Subbarayanakere grounds along Chamaraja Double road, passed through Chamaraja Double road and other main thoroughfares in the vicinity, before culminating at Ramaswamy Circle on JLB road, where the memorial plaque of martyr Banawara Ramaswamy, a teenaged student, who was killed in a firing during the movement, was offered floral tributes.

Students from Hardwicke High School, where Ramaswamy had studied, too joined the procession raising slogans hailing the valour of Ramaswamy and offered floral tributes to his portrait, which they had carried along the procession.

One of the students was dressed as K.C. Reddy, who was the first Chief Minister of the then Mysore State while another student had dressed himself in the attire of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, which drew public attention.

While over 20 freedom fighters took part in the procession seated on seven Sarots, the Freedom Fighters Association President, 96-year old Y.C. Revanna, Secretary A. Yogananda, Corporator Pramila Bharath, writer Panditaradhya and other activists marched through the entire route.

Prior to the launch of the procession, Y.C. Revanna hoisted the Tri-Colour Flag and offered floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Subbarayanakere.

Freedom fighters Ramachandra, Haalegowda, Dr. M. Somashekaraiah, B. Srikantaiah, C.R. Rangashetty and others took part in the procession along with their family members.

The Mysore Chalo Movement was aimed at installing a democratic and responsible Government in the Princely State of Mysore, with the then ruler announcing his decision to hand over the reins to a democratically elected Government and thereby accede to the Indian Union on Oct. 24,1947. ‘Mysore Congress’, which functioned independently, was credited with pressurising the reluctant rulers of Mysore to merge with the Indian Union.