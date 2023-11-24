Heritage Maharani’s College crumbles day-by-day

November 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maharani’s Science College for Women on JLB Road in the city, a prominent heritage building in cultural capital Mysuru, may soon fade into oblivion if no emergent steps are taken to restore the structure.

The building with 107-year-old history is crumbling at places with the walls in dilapidated condition and the ceiling collapsing at places and roots of plants making its way through the crevices on walls, triggering anxious moments among students.

It has been over a year when the ceiling and walls on the either side (JLB Road to DC Office) of the laboratory of Chemistry Department at the College came crashing down on Oct.21, 2022. But, no steps are taken at least to repair the damaged portions, leaving both students and staff alike in a fix, with the strength of students alone touching 3,500 including B.Sc and M.Sc students.

Due to the non-availability of full-fledged laboratory, the quality of learning has also taken a beating, with the classes being conducted on Sundays too, to complete the pending syllabus.

This over a century-old building, constructed using lime and mortar, is crying for immediate attention due to the lack of periodic maintenance. Even though there is a break in rainy season warding off the fear of any danger for now, the increasing cracks on walls portend the possibilities of structure falling any time.

In his recent visit to the college, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah assured to restore the building and also build a hostel with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 students. The CM also informed that the Higher Education Department has been directed to take up renovation of Maharani’s Science College for Women at an estimated cost of Rs. 51 crore and Maharani’s Arts College at an estimated cost of Rs. 17 crore and the construction of hostel at an estimated cost of Rs. 99 crore.

Heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju expressed fears over the roots of the plants growing through the cracks on the walls, which should be removed at the earliest possible to avoid seepage of rain water.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Principal of Maharani’s Science College for Women Prof. M. Abdul Rehman said “Following the request, the CM has responded positively and the works are expected to be launched in two to three months. Even the local MLA has assured to lay foundation for the works at the earliest.”