Heritage Maharani’s College crumbles day-by-day
News, Top Stories

Heritage Maharani’s College crumbles day-by-day

November 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maharani’s Science College for Women on JLB Road in the city, a prominent heritage building in cultural capital Mysuru, may soon fade into oblivion if no emergent steps are taken to restore the structure.

The building with 107-year-old history is crumbling at places with the walls in dilapidated condition and the ceiling collapsing at places and roots of plants making its way through the crevices on walls, triggering anxious moments among students.

It has been over a year when the ceiling and walls on the either side (JLB Road to DC Office) of the laboratory of Chemistry Department at the College came crashing down on Oct.21, 2022. But, no steps are taken at least to repair the damaged portions, leaving both students and staff alike in a fix, with the strength of students alone touching 3,500 including B.Sc and M.Sc students.

Due to the non-availability of full-fledged laboratory, the quality of learning has also taken a beating, with the classes being conducted on Sundays too, to complete the pending syllabus.

This over a century-old building, constructed using lime and mortar, is crying for immediate attention due to the lack of periodic maintenance. Even though there is a break in rainy season warding off the fear of any danger for now, the increasing cracks on walls portend the possibilities of structure falling any time.

 In his recent visit to the college, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah assured to restore the building and also build a hostel with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 students. The CM also informed that the Higher Education Department has been directed to take up renovation of Maharani’s Science College for Women at an estimated cost of Rs. 51 crore and Maharani’s Arts College at an estimated cost of Rs. 17 crore and the construction of hostel at an estimated cost of Rs. 99 crore.

Heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju expressed fears over the roots of the plants growing through the cracks on the walls, which should be removed at the earliest possible to avoid seepage of rain water.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Principal of Maharani’s Science College for Women Prof. M. Abdul Rehman said “Following the request, the CM has responded positively and the works are expected to be launched in two to three months. Even the local MLA has assured to lay foundation for the works at the earliest.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching