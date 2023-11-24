Police stall at Dasara Expo displays crime-fighting gear

November 24, 2023

Take a closer look at Police arsenal; Enjoy Police Band performance from 6 pm to 8 pm every day

The Police Department stall at the ongoing Dasara Exhibition showcases a diverse array of articles and ammunition utilised by the Police to address crime and ensure the safety and security of the public.

The objective is to cultivate awareness among people and students regarding the actual weapons employed by different branches of Police personnel, such as crime, traffic and the Mounted Police to uphold law and order.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth inaugurated the comprehensive Police Department stall at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday. The Police are leveraging this exhibition as an opportunity to engage with the community and foster positive relationships.

Displaying weapons in a controlled environment enables the public to observe and comprehend the tools and equipment used by law enforcement, thereby promoting transparency and trust.

Firearm paraphernalia

The stall features the display of various items, including a 9 mm Glock 19 Pistol, Auto Pistol, Carbine Machine Gun, Joint Venture Protective Carbine, Colt Gun, AK-47, Trichy Assault Rifle, Calibre Rifle, INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) Rifle, Bore Pump Action Gun, multi-purpose knives, Tear Gas Gun, handcuffs, bullets of different sizes, walkie-talkies, communication sets, bomb detection equipment, no parking sign boards, dividers, road convex mirrors, wheel lockers and others.

Additionally, display boards encourage people to call emergency toll-free No. 112 in case of any emergencies, Helpline 1930 for cyber crimes and Child Helpline-1098. The stall also features a screen displaying video clips related to cyber crimes as part of creating public awareness.

The Department has made special arrangements to attract the public to the stall. The Police band will present a concert from 6 pm to 8 pm every day. The expo also provides an opportunity for visitors to see the horses attached to the Mounted Police. Overall, the stall offers visitors a chance to observe a wide range of Police ammunition, articles, and artillery.

According to the personnel manning the stall, it serves as an educational platform where law enforcement agencies showcase their equipment to inform the public about the tools and technology used in policing. This can help dispel misconceptions and provide a better understanding of law enforcement practices.

Awareness on cyber crimes too

Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth emphasised that the stall features all types of ammunition used by the Police for tackling crimes and maintaining law and order. Noting that this year, the Department stall has undergone an overhaul, he stated that the stall provides insight into how the Police function and the ammunition and equipment they use.

Underlining that creating public awareness is the main focus of the stall, he mentioned that school and college students can visit the stall and learn about the functioning of the Police force. Highlighting the increased focus on cyber crimes due to advancements in technology, he stated that the stall is both educative and informative to the public, serving as a platform for the display of Police ammunition and armoury.

Ramesh further highlighted the special attraction this year, the daily performance of the Police band. He clarified that all the ammunition displayed in the stall are authentic ones used by the Police and not mere models. DCP M. Muthuraj, S. Jahnavi, Traffic ACP Parashuramappa, Karnataka Exhibition Authority CEO Rajesh Gowda, and other Police personnel were present.