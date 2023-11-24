English musical theatre at St. Lawrence Intl. School

November 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The word ‘musical’ always suggests larger-than-life live Broadway Shows of NYC. Whether a movie or theatre, many of us are unaware of its magic.

An English musical (one involving more than 230 children) was performed at St. Lawrence International School in Mysuru recently. It was a musical theatre, a form of theatrical performance that combines songs, spoken dialogue, acting and dance.

Through performing arts, children can examine and channel their emotions through narrative, music and movement. Participating in performing arts provides children the opportunity to express a range of emotions in a healthy, controlled environment. Learning how to express themselves through art will make it easy for them to creatively express themselves in other situations, be it in school, social gatherings or future job interviews.

The children performed a musical on Alice In Wonderland written by Lewis Carol. Auditions were held for all the roles they were interested in. Pooja Prakash Raj and Rajalakshmi Murthi trained the children for more than three months. Children across all grades (from Nursery to Grade 8) performed flawlessly at School Turf Ground. Those parents, who were not able to attend the event, could watch it on YouTube channel.