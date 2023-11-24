Give nutritious diet for TB patients: Union Minister Khuba

November 24, 2023

International Tuberculosis Conclave- 2023 held at JSS Medical College

Mysore/Mysuru: Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy has said that the economically poor terminally ill patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB) can survive if nutrition rich diet is provided to them.

He was speaking after inaugurating International Tuberculosis Conclave-2023 on the theme ‘Accelerating Progress Towards a TB-Free World: Innovations, Challenges and Solutions’ organised by the Department of Community Medicine and Respiratory Medicine, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), at its Sri Rajendra Auditorium in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here yesterday.

Khuba said “Apart from medicine, the TB patients should be given nutritious diet as there are several cases of patients dying due to lack of nutritious food.”

The Central Government has chalked out several programmes to eradicate TB and even such patients are provided with free medical facilities. The meaningful deliberations and interactions are essential to find out a solution that would be beneficial to these patients, advised Khuba.

The Centre has opened Jan Aushadhi Stores for the benefit of economically weaker sections of the society. In all, 1,856 types of drugs are available at these drug stores. The doctors should also prescribe patients to buy drugs available at these stores and the latter should also prefer these drugs. Unlike initial days, even the doctors are prescribing the drugs available at Jan Aushadhi stores, which is a good development, that would benefit economically poor people, added Khuba.

The Conclave organised by JSS Medical College is relevant but we have to focus on extensive study to face the challenges that crop up in the way of eradicating TB. The students should also be aware of researches conducted and required to be conducted in relation to TB. Post Covid-19 pandemic, several innovative researches are being conducted in the field of health, with technological innovations emerging from creativity, he said.

A. Namassivayam, Minister for Home, Electricity, Education, Industries and Commerce, Government of Puducherry, who presided over the conclave gave a call for effective implementation of Health Schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government to build ‘TB Mukt Bharat’.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Dean ofGandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Salil Bhargava, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Pro-Chancellor of JSS AHER Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha, Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine Dr. D. Sunil Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine Dr. B.S. Jayaraj and Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine Dr. Nayana Shabadi were present.