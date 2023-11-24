CESC contractors stage protest in city

November 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the CESC authorities had failed to issue work orders for the installation of electric poles and transformers at places where farmers had illegally drawn power for their Irrigation Pumpsets (IP), electrical contractors staged a demonstration in front of CESC’s Corporate Office at Hootagalli here yesterday.

Pointing out that CESC had invited a Rs. 235 crore tender for installation of electrical poles and transformers at places where farmers had drawn unauthorised power connection for their IP sets, the contractors alleged that though the KERC (Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission) had given budgetary approval, the authorities had failed to issue work orders until now. This has caused losses to the tune of Rs.150 crore to the contractors who had made all the necessary arrangements for executing the works, they contended.

Noting that the Energy Department has claimed that it had issued an order in this regard on Oct.23 itself, they alleged that CESC officials here refute receiving any written order. As such, the contractors are facing a crisis, they said. They also warned of a Statewide protest if they are not issued work orders immediately.

Electrical Contractors Association President H.N. Ramakrishna, Treasurer T.K. Praveen, office-bearers Manjunath, Siddu, Satish Reddy, Puttamadu and others were present.