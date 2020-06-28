CM to virtually open Mysuru’s first COVID-19 private testing lab at JSS

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s first private COVID-19 Testing Lab set up by JSS Medical College at JSS Hospital will be inaugurated online by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at 10.30 am tomorrow (June 29). This advanced laboratory will add to the existing laboratories that are testing samples round the clock.

At present, only the state-of-the-art Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the Department of Microbiology in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (K.R. Hospital) has been authorised to test COVID-19 samples. This apart, “PARAKH- a Mobile Microbial Containment (BSL-3) Laboratory developed by Defence Food Research Laboratory which has been stationed at the K.R. Hospital premises too tests samples.

Also, the District Administration is looking at establishing one more laboratory at Government Ayurveda and Panchakarma Hospital on KRS Road where CFTRI has come forward to set up an advanced facility.

The COVID-19 testing lab at JSS has been approved by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as NABL has the authority to approve private labs. The online launch programme will be telecast live on https://www.youtube.com/channel/

The Testing Lab is equipped with necessary machines. People, who are suffering from fever, cough, cold and any other symptoms, can get tested at this centre. Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa, Principal of JSS Medical College told ‘Star of Mysore’ this morning that to contain the spread of the deadly virus, more testing of samples is required. “To reduce the burden on Government laboratories, JSS has established this laboratory at cost of Rs. 30 lakh,” he said.

“To set up this laboratory we had to get machines from New Delhi and approval from NABL which took almost a week to 10 days. In addition, Indian Council of Medical Research accreditation took nearly one month,” he said.

On the handling capacity of the new laboratory, he said that every day, over 90 samples can be tested and over 2,700-3,000 samples can be tested in a month. As it is a private laboratory, patients have to pay for getting tested. “Sample testing is charged at Rs.4,000 to Rs.4,500 and if the tests are referred by the Government, it will be Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,500. Reports will be available within 24 hours of taking the samples,” Dr. Basavana Gowdappa said.

Chief Minister and Health Minister and Medical Education Minister had asked all Medical Colleges to set up such laboratories across the State and by taking all necessary accreditations. As such, JSS started this laboratory. “Over 10 staff has been trained to handle the laboratory and ENT post-graduate students are also part of sample collection. Our students were part of the team that tested 1,300 samples in Nanjangud after Nanjangud Jubilant Generics Cluster Case emerged,” Dr. Basavana Gowdappa revealed.

Speaking about the online inauguration, he said: “The Centre will be inaugurated online by CM Yediyurappa from Bengaluru between 10.30 am and 11 am. Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar will also be present. Here at the laboratory, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and DHO Venkatesh will be physically present during the launch. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and MP Pratap Simha will be online during the launch.”