Stricter night curfew in city from tomorrow

June 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police is fully geared up to enforce daily night curfew from June 29 (tomorrow) and the Sunday full lockdown (from July 5) as decided and directed by the State Government. The measures will resemble the first phase of lockdown that was imposed in March-April, complete with barricading and Police patrol. This is to deter people coming out of their homes between 8 pm to 5 am.

The Karnataka Government yesterday decided to re-impose Sunday curfews in a bid to contain the transmission of the Novel Coronavirus. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that Sunday curfews, beginning July 5. “No activities shall be permitted except essential services and supplies,” he said. The Government also decided to extend the timing of night curfew (from 9 pm to 5 am) to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29.

Besides, all Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Yediyurappa with the Ministers and officials amid growing opposition outcry to impose stringent lockdown to contain COVID-19 cases in the State.

Spreading awareness: Artists seen painting a wall near the Government Guest House in Nazarbad creating awareness among SSLC students who are writing their exams. The message urges students to take precautions and at the same time face the examinations and Coronavirus boldly.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said that barring essential services like medicines and hospitals no shop including street vending of food will be permitted after 8 pm from tomorrow. “Police will intensify patrolling and if the rules are not followed, barricades will be placed on the roads and Policemen will be posted to prevent unwanted entry or exit,” he said.

Public announcement through Police vehicles will be made on all roads by 7.30 pm asking the shops to close by 8 pm. “All Police Station Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Garuda and PCR vehicles will be asked to intensify patrolling in their jurisdictional areas. Cases will be booked against erring shops and people who loiter around,” he said.

All activities including hotels, street food and other allied services will be closed and businessmen have to wind up by 8 pm. Only people displaying valid identity cards on their purpose of visit will be allowed to move about, the DCP added.