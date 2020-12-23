Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Odisha, NorthEast share the spoils after entertaining draw
Sports

Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Odisha, NorthEast share the spoils after entertaining draw

December 23, 2020

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday in Match 37 of Hero of Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21. It was an ebb-and-flow encounter that saw Diego Mauricio open the scoring in the 23rd minute but Benjamin Lambot equalised on the stroke of halftime. Kwesi Appiah then put NorthEast ahead from the penalty spot in the 65th minute only for Cole Alexander to level the score almost immediately.

Cole Alexander had an action-packed outing at the heart of midfield for Odisha. He scored his club’s equaliser in the 67th minute in stunning fashion and had a total of three attempts on the night. Defensively, he made one successful tackle, one successful interception and one clearance.

Hero of the Match: Cole Alexander (Odisha FC); DHL Winning Pass of the Match: Ashutosh Mehta (NorthEast United FC).

Today’s Match (Dec. 23)

Jamshedpur Vs Goa

Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa, 7.30 pm

Yesterday’s Result

Odisha – 2 Drew with NorthEast United – 2

Catch all live actions on STAR India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching