Chahal ties knot with Dhanashree Verma

December 23, 2020

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma yesterday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans. Posting a couple of pictures with his partner on Instagram, the leg-spinner wrote: “22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”. Chahal got engaged to choreographer partner in August this year. In the same month, he left for the UAE for the IPL 2020. Dhanashree then travelled to the UAE in the middle of the tournament where they both spent some quality time. Chahal was seen in action during the limited-overs series against Australia. A key member of India’s white-ball side, Chahal is yet to make his Test debut and was not included in the squad for ongoing Test series against Australia. [Source: Internet]

