Voter ID correction: A citizen’s ordeal

December 23, 2020

Sir,

Recently the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had announced that citizens can get their voter ID changes done. This included address, name and other changes which was a long overdue drive by MCC. People who have relocated to new areas like Dattagalli, Somanathnagar etc., need to get these changes done urgently.

This process started a year ago and I surrendered my ID at MCC Zonal Office near Akashvani in Yadavagiri a year ago. Then I was asked to give the acknowledgement to Rotary School in Dattagalli.

After this MCC has woken up now and given some Helpline Numbers in newspapers. These Helplines are attended to by some random persons who tell us to go to Room No. 104 at Taluk Office. This was no rocket science and everyone knew Taluk Office is the place where we should go. So how does these Phone Numbers help?

Finally I called the local Corporator who directed me to go to Rotary School again. So I went back and was told that they have not received any information on this.

The Corporator is clueless, the Helpline Numbers are equally so and the citizen goes round and round in circles. Now the big question: What about senior citizens who cannot go to Taluk Offices in this pandemic? Why don’t they decentralise and allot it to the nearest MysoreOne Centres?

Finally, though it is my right to vote, the elected representatives must also take the call to make it easier for us. I wish MP Pratap Simha takes note of this.

Also I request the Corporation Commissioner to let us get the changes done at the nearest centres due to pandemic.

– Vinoda Ramachandra, Dattagalli 3rd Stage, 20.12.2020

