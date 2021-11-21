Heroin, opium make its way to Mandya

November 21, 2021

Two arrested, Rs. 6.75 lakh narcotic substances seized

Mandya: Mandya Police have arrested two persons, who were trying to sell narcotic substances (drugs) heroin and opium in a public place and have seized the drugs worth Rs. 6.75 lakh from them. Following the arrest and seizure of drugs, it looks like the drugs have made its way to the Sugar Town and the Police have suspected a big racket behind it.

Addressing a press meet at his Office on Friday, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yatish said that the names of the accused cannot be disclosed following a High Court order and added that the two accused, who are natives of Bengaluru are in Police custody, will be produced before a Court after questioning.

Continuing, the SP said that, following information that the banned drugs were being illegally sold in public places, a Police team raided the spot, arrested the two and seized 150 grams heroin worth Rs. 6 lakh, 15 grams opium worth Rs. 75,000, Rs. 7,100 cash, electronic weighing scale and one mobile phone from them. Mandya Dy. SP T. Manjunath, Circle Inspector K. Santosh, Sub-Inspector Y.N. Ravikumar and staff took part in the nabbing and seizing operation, the SPM said and added that the Police have taken the case seriously as it is suspected that there may be a big racket behind the supply of the banned narcotic substances.