Pigs have a field day as garbage piles up on Nadanahalli Road

November 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Nadanahalli Road, off Ring Road near Alanahalli, has turned into a piggery with pigs having a field day feeding on heaps of garbage piled in front of an Old Age Home on the stretch, causing problems for Home inmates, pedestrians and motorists.

The strewn garbage close to the Home run by Sri Vasavi Shanthidhama Public Charitable Trust has become a bane for pedestrians and motorists alike even as the MCC authorities display a sense of apathy and negligence in clearing wastes along the road which emanates unbearable stench.

The pigs are also causing hindrance to smooth vehicular movement on the busy road. The pig menace has caused numerous accidents near the spot with two-wheeler riders losing balance and falling down while trying to avoid hitting the pigs that suddenly come on to the road.

Girish, a resident of Rammanahalli told Star of Mysore that clearing heaps of garbage is the only way to ensure smooth and safe travel on the road. What is astonishing is that though there are hardly a couple of shops adjacent to the Old Age Home, the ever-growing garbage heap makes one wonder whether there exists a big locality around, he noted.

Meanwhile, the callousness of the authorities of the newly-formed Rammanahalli Town Panchayat, under whose limits the Old Age Home comes, has irked motorists travelling on the road. Alleging that there are no street-lights in the area and also there are no dustbins around, people have urged the authorities to clean the area and also save them from becoming victims of road accidents, said Old Age Home Manager Raghavendra.