Historical Janardhana Temple collapses

November 21, 2021

Located on the banks of Amanikere in Kikkeri of K.R. Pet taluk, it is built in Hoysala style architecture

Mandya: The historical Janardhana Temple at Kikkeri in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district has collapsed due to incessant rains that has been lashing the town for the past few days.

The temple is located on the banks of Amanikere with Hoysala style architecture. The idols of Gods were engraved on the walls of the temple, upon a 4 ft. high stone pedestal. With the collapse of the wall, all the sculpted idols crumbled and have fallen onto the ground, which explains the sorry state of temple maintenance.

There were beautiful sculptures of deities such as Narasimha, Gopalakrishna, Mahisha Mardhini, Kalinga Mardhana, Yoganarasimha, Vishnu, Shiva, Ganesh etc., in Hoysala style.

The Janardhana Temple is said to have been built in the year 1260 AD during the time of the third Hoysala King Narasimha. But, with the passage of time, the temple has turned into a dilapidated state due to poor maintenance and utter negligence on the part of authorities. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the original sculpted idol of Janardhana, the presiding deity, is said to be in a New York Museum and efforts were on to bring it back. However, Kikkeri residents claim that their repeated pleas to the authorities concerned to maintain the temple and bring back the deity’s sculpted idol fell on deaf ears.