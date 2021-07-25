High Command may have asked CM to step down: MP Sreenivasa Prasad

July 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Member V. Sreenivasa Prasad has said that BJP High Command may have directed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to step down from his post on the issue of age. “ It is between the CM and the High Command and I do not have any say in this,” he said.

Talking to reporters at his residence yesterday, he said the BJP Government came to power with support of 17 MLAs from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). And, at that time the High Command might have asked Yediyurappa to rule for two years and then step down. The BJP has set a rule that no leader must hold the executive post after crossing 75 years of age. For this reason, the incumbent CM may have decided to make an honourable exit on the same day of completing two years in office.

The MP said he was brought into BJP by Yediyurappa a few years and since then he had been given importance. But, he was not like A.K. Subbaiah or B.B. Shivappa who strengthened BJP in Karnataka. “I belonged to Congress Party and then joined BJP on invitation. Yediyurappa has worked very hard to build BJP and brought it to power in Karnataka for the first time in State politics,” he added.

Sreenivasa Prasad said he has lot of respect on the seers of various mutts, but they must not take sides of any political party of politician. They must work for the welfare of society. Unfortunately, the seers are batting in favour of Yediyurappa and have demanded his continuation in the same post. His appeal for them was that they must not interfere in politics and talk in favour of any single politician.

Mahesh meets Prasad

Meanwhile, Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh met Sreenivasa Prasad at latter’s residence and held discussion. Ruling out any political related discussion, Mahesh said he came to invite the MP for a function in his Constituency on July 31.

Asked whether he will join BJP, Mahesh shot-back saying it was up to them to decide. “I did not know whether I have any chance of embracing the saffron party. Now, I was not in BSP and is just a legislator,” he said.

On Yediyurappa stepping down, the MLA expressed his doubts of having a powerful leader in BJP who can replace Yediyurappa. “Yediyurappa is the alternative to Yediyurappa. But it is left for the party high command to decide,” he added.