‘Higher Education must be freed from Governor, Government interference’

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Education Minister Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar has demanded that to ensure quality of higher education, it should be freed from the clutches of Government and the Governor.

Chandrashekar told media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House on Friday, “It has become inevitable to infuse quality to higher education. It can be ensured only when the intervention of top echelons is curtailed, as there is an increase in the instances of intervention both by the Government and the Governor.”

Most of the Governors lack knowledge about higher education but prefer to meddle with by virtue of holding gubernatorial post. It is improper, so also of the Government which interferes in the matter of higher education. It has led to decline in the quality of higher education, which is not just during the tenure of BJP Government but during the period of all the Governments, rued Chandrashekar. Hence, the anomalies should be rectified and higher education should be strengthened, he suggested.

A Search Committee is constituted with regard to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to Universities. The Committee vets into the applications received and recommends the names of three to the Governor, who his vested with power to select one among them for the post.

“I won’t believe that the best of VCs can be selected in such a process,” said Chandrashekar, who endorsed the allegations levelled by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha who had charged that Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 6 crore is fixed for the post.

To curb corruption in the process of appointment of VCs, the Search Committee should comprise the heads of reputed institutions like Indian Institute of Science (IIsc), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), to name a few. The chances of succumbing to political pressure in such a case is less and it will be largely helpful in naming best VCs to Varsities, felt Chandrashekar.

There have been conflicts between the Governor and Government in the States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal, which have non-BJP Governments. The Governor there is trying to poke his nose in each and every affairs, proving a hurdle in the smooth running of the Government, said Chandrashekar.

Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy and Media Spokesman Mahesh were present at the press meet.