Speeding vehicle kills Leopard on Ring Road
News

Speeding vehicle kills Leopard on Ring Road

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopard which has sustained serious injuries after a car had hit it on the Service Road near Uttanahalli Ring Road junction in the wee hours of Saturday, has succumbed to injuries.

Alanahalli Police, who were conducting their regular beat rushed to the spot, where the injured leopard was lying and prevented passersby from venturing close to the injured leopard.  

The Forest Department personnel, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured leopard to Mysuru Zoo for treatment, but the leopard succumbed to injuries at about 5 am. Post-mortem was conducted at about 10 am and the carcass was cremated as per the Forest Department procedure.

