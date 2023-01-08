JD(S) ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ getting huge public response: GTD

January 8, 2023

Yatra to enter Mysuru district in March ahead of Assembly elections

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has maintained that the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra under the leadership of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is getting huge public response everywhere in the State.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here on Friday, GTD said that the Yatra is the answer to those who are questioning the identity of JD(S) in the State. He said that HDK is going through this Yatra with total determination and commitment to bring the JD(S) to power in the State in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Noting that the Yatra has already covered 45 Assembly segments, he said that the Yatra will be taken out in Mysuru district in March ahead of the Assembly polls.

Asserting that the people are looking at JD(S) with a lot of hope, GTD said that the people of the State have seen the rule of the two National parties (BJP and Congress). Now they are seeing the JD(S) as a party of hope for good governance and deliverance, he said while reiterating that the party has received massive public support in several Assembly segments. He further said that the party will grow from strength to strength as the Yatra progresses.

Continuing, GTD said that he would extensively tour the district after Sankranti (Jan. 15) for further strengthening the party. The party will announce the names of candidates in the three remaining Assembly segments of the district (H.D. Kote, NR and Nanjangud) soon.

Referring to former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s remarks against Chief Minister Bommai, he said that it was wrong on the part of the senior Congress leader to have used such a language to target the Chief Minister.

Pointing out that Siddharamaiah is a responsible politician, he opined that the former Chief Minister should be cautious while issuing statements in the future.

Party leaders Hinkal Rajanna, Kotehundi Mahadeva, Hootagalli Suresh, Shivamurthy and Srirampura Suresh were present at the press meet.