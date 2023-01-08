Mysuru Bishop Rev. K.A. William on long leave: New administrator appointed for Mysore Diocese
News

Mysuru Bishop Rev. K.A. William on long leave: New administrator appointed for Mysore Diocese

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William has gone on a long leave and Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Bangalore, Most Rev. Bernard Moras, has been appointed as the Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore in his absence.

According to a press release from Rev. Fr. Vijay Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Diocese of Mysore, Bishop K.A. William will be absent from the Diocese from Jan. 8, 2023 and Dr .Bernard Moras is appointed for the “Ordinary administration and Pastoral care” of Diocese of Mysore. During his absence, he (Bishop William) will be taking care of his health.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Bernard Moras took charge as the Administrator of Mysore Dioceses in the presence of Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr. Antony K. Vazhapilly during the Mass at St. Philomena’s Church yesterday evening.

Bishop K.A. William said that he was going on leave and hence Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Bernard Moras has been appointed as the Administrator to guide the Mysore Diocese forward and sought the co-operation of the congregation.

Most Rev. Bernard Moras, speaking after taking charge as the Administrator, said that he took the responsibility during the Mass not to exercise powers but to serve the people and asked the Church congregation to pray for the good health of Bishop William. Bishop William, a Mysurean, was ordained Bishop on Feb. 27, 2017.

