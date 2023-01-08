ISKCON Mysuru hosts grand Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra
ISKCON Mysuru hosts grand Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra was organised in a grand manner by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Jayanagar in city yesterday. Lord Sri Krishna and Balarama idols were placed in a colourfully decorated 35 ft. Ratha.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged-off the Ratha Yatra from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Palace North Gate) by cleaning the Yatra path.

Mangala Vadya, Sankeerthane by ISKCON devotees accompanied the ‘Ratha Yatra’ which passed through Chamarajendra Circle, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dufferin Clock Tower, K.R. Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Ballal Circle and New Kantha Raj Urs Road before reaching ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar 18th Cross.

Over 30,000 devotees participated in the Yatra chanting ‘Hare Rama… Hare Krishna.’

Former MLC G. Madhusudan, ISKCON Foundation Bengaluru and the Akshaya Patra Foundation Vice-President Chanchalapathi Dasa, ISKCON Mysuru Foundation  President Stoka Krishan Swamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda and others were present.

