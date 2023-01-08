Reid & Taylor aims to produce more innovative brands, designs: Hardik Patel

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chairman of Finquest Group Hardik Patel has said, “Reid & Taylor plans to reach more takers by augmenting the quality further, with innovative brands and designs in 2023.”

Patel, who is participating in the silver jubilee fete of Reid & Taylor organised at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel here today, delved into the journey of the brand popular for its quality fabric, that was launched in India with the manufacturing unit set up at Nanjangud Industrial Area in Mysuru in the year 1998.

“The week-long celebration that began yesterday, is expecting 500 dealers, with 200 already in attendance. There are 2,500 employees and 2,000 business associates all over the country. On completing 25 years in the realm, the thrust is on enhancement of the quality”, asserted Patel.

Earlier, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family inaugurated the celebration. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar was taken around the exhibits like branded shirts, pants, suitings and ready garments on display.

In her address, Pramoda Devi said: “I must confess that I have patronised a particular variety of material of this brand for the fall and feel of the fabric.”

Pramoda Devi extended her hearty congratulations, besides being very happy to be a part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Hardik Patel’s wife Shweta H. Patel released the latest catalogue of the year on the occasion.

Finquest Chief Executive Officer Ajay Agarwal, Reid & Taylor Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Sachin Honmode and others were present.