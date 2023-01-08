Compete with private companies using latest technology, suggests Bommai

January 8, 2023

Bengaluru: “Use latest technology to the maximum level possible to improve your creativity and give stiff completion to private companies,” suggested Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising (KSMCA) Limited at a private hotel in Bengaluru yesterday.

Lauding KSMCA, the CM said: “A Government institute doing commercial business is a big challenge. Despite several restrictions, it is giving stiff competition to private companies, which is a matter of pride.”

Pointing out that private sector exploded after liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation in 1991, the CM said that KSMCA has competed not only with private players in the State but has withstood competition from other States in giving publicity to Government programmes and schemes.

It is not easy for the Government-run advertising limited to complete 50 years facing tough competition from private players. Several changes were witnessed in the State in different fields and despite this, KSMCA, growing by leaps and bounds by maintaining identity is a big achievement, he said.

Suggesting KSMCA to understand the pulse of people and modify the communication strategy accordingly, Bommai assured that their various demands will be fulfilled and recalled the significant marketing activities carried out by KSMCA. “I have got many creative advertisements prepared by KSMCA while I was the Water Resources Minister, Home Minister and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister in B.S. Yediyurappa Government. I expect a lot of creativity from you,” he said.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who too spoke, said that the KSMCA, established in 1972, started with a transaction of a mere Rs. 78,747 and has witnessed tremendous growth with its 2022 transaction crossing Rs. 400 crore with branch offices in 13 districts headquarters across the State and two branches outside the State.

He recalled the significant marketing activities carried out by KSMCA and mentioned that Global Investors Meet was prominent as it attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs. 9 lakh crore. The Industries Minister launched a new logo of KSMCA and released a special postal cover on the occasion.

KSMCA Managing Director Siddalingappa B. Poojari, in his address, explained the activities and how KSMCA came through in the 50 years. He said that sites have been purchased to construct own buildings of KSMCA branches at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Mandya and added that tenders have been called for the construction of buildings at a few places.

KSMCA Chairman Karigowda, who too spoke, presented a memorandum containing the proposals for the development of KSMCA to the Chief Minister.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad presided. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa, PWD Minister C.C. Patil, Commerce and Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Karnataka Circle Chief Post Master General S. Rajendra Kumar and others were present.