Highest so far in a single day in Mysuru: 296 COVID-19 positives

July 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Heritage City of Mysuru reported a steep spike of 296 COVID-19 positive cases today July 27. This is the highest number of cases reported so far just short of 4 for 300.

The total positive cases has now reached 3163, again a record as the number has crossed 3000.

Three persons have died today taking the total number of deaths in Mysuru to 115.

73 persons have been cured and discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals and COVID Care Centres. The total persons discharged so far is 896.

There are 2152 active cases who are being monitored in Mysuru District.