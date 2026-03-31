Highway toll dearer from tomorrow
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Highway toll dearer from tomorrow

March 31, 2026

FASTag compulsory for vehicles travelling on National Highways

Bengaluru: With the commencement of new financial year (2026-27) from tomorrow (Apr. 1), motorists travelling on tolled Highways across the State, including the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, must get ready for paying increased fee at the Toll Plazas.

The NHAI has hiked the toll fee by 3 to 5 percent. As a result, the toll fee will become dearer on 9 prominent National Highways, including the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, it is learnt.

FASTag must

FASTag (Fast Electronic Toll Collection System) is compulsory for all 4-wheelers and commercial vehicles travelling  on National Highways from tomorrow. FASTag is compulsory to avoid hefty penalties and to ensure smooth passage at Toll Plazas. Or else, twice the cost of toll must be paid in cash.

The FASTag annual pass fee for non-commercial vehicles has been increased to Rs. 3,075 from Apr. 1, 2026, from the current Rs. 3,000.

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