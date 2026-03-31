MCC trains staff for Census-2027

March 31, 2026

15-day self-enumeration to commence from April 1

Mysore/Mysuru: The Census-2027 exercise will start in Karnataka as part of Census of India from tomorrow with a 15-day self-enumeration from Apr. 1 to 15.

Ahead of the exercise, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) held a two-day training session for census enumerators at 16 centres across the city on Mar. 29 and 30.

The census enumeration is carried out in two phases, commencing with house listing and ending with population enumeration. This is India’s first digital census which will be held in two phases from Apr. 1, 2026 to Mar. 1, 2027.

The first census in India was conducted in a non-synchronous manner in 1872 and since 1881, it has been conducted every 10 years. Accordingly, the previous census was to be held in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID pandemic. The first phase of census-2027 will begin with self-enumeration from Apr. 1 during which the citizens can provide data in the 33-point questionnaire form published in www.se.census.gov.in.

The questionnaire seeks data on building and household characteristics such as usage, materials, room count, ownership status, sources of water and electricity. Later, those who have taken part in self-enumeration (Apr. 1 to 15) will get a Self-Enumeration ID Number in their mobile phones. Citizens can show this ID number to the enumerators who visit homes for verification and carry out house listing and housing census between Apr. 16 and May 16.

After last day of self-enumeration ends on Apr. 15, the enumerators will carry out house-listing and housing census between Apr. 16 and May 16. The data collected will be safe and secured with no scope for any misuse or tampering.

Ahead of the census, the MCC held a 2-day training session for enumerators on Mar.29 and 30 at 16 centres spread across the city.

In Mysuru city limits (MCC limits), the conduct of census operations has been divided into 2,556 blocks, with the deployment of 344 supervisors, who also include 32 reserved personnel. There will be a Supervisor for every 6 enumerators. As many as 750 enumerators who have been assigned for census duty, were given training in 15 batches on Mar. 29 and 30, while the rest of the enumerators will be given training between Apr. 3 and 7.

As per the last census held in 2011, Mysuru city had a population of 14,62,400. However, the population of the city will be more than double, with the inclusion of people residing in Chamundi Hill, Ajjayyanapura and Hootagalli.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Principal Census Officer of the district, has issued a public notification asking the citizens of Mysuru district to do self-enumeration of their family members by following the simple steps specified by the Office of the Chief Census Officer and get Self-Enumeration ID number.

This can be done in the period between Apr. 1 and 15, 2026 by visiting the website www.se.census.gov.in

After getting the ID number, the citizens can present this number to the census enumerators who visit homes for field validation and thereby complete the census formalities.

The MCC has appealed the citizens to voluntarily take part in self-enumeration and co-operate with the authorities in carrying out the census smoothly, according to a press release issued by the MCC Commissioner, who is also the Chief Census Officer of Mysuru city.

The 9 simple steps to be followed for self-enumeration are: 1. Access and Initial Login; 2. Household registration; 3. Language selection and OTP verification; 4. Providing location details of your residence 5. Locating your residence on Map; 6. Completing the questionnaire; 7. Review of entered data; 8. Final submission and 9. Field validation.