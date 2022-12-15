Himalayan expedition for nursing community to mark Nurses Day

December 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Tiger Adventure Foundation (TAF) is all set to lead a trekking expedition in Himalayas for nursing community exclusively for females. The expedition will be held between May 5 and May 17, 2023 and the team is expected to summit on May 12, 2023. It will be a historic day where 12 Nurses of Karnataka will celebrate ‘International Nurses Day’ in Himalayan Range at a height of 14,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, TAF Chairman DSD Solanki said that this expedition is a first-of-its-kind that has been organised for the benefit of female nurses in the adventure history of India.

It also marks the 203rd Birth Anniversary of Florence Nightingale along with 70th year of first ascent to the Mt. Everest and completion of 75th Year of India’s Independence, he said adding that it’s a mere coincidence that TAF is going to celebrate the success stories of nurses in the Himalayas by ascending Mt. Rumtu Pass which is at a height of 14,000 feet in Pir Panjal Range of Himachal.

This trek was planned in 2020 to celebrate the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale but it got aborted due to COVID-19 and again it got aborted in 2021 also due to second wave of COVID-19 and now it has been rescheduled to 2023.

Before summiting on the Mt. Rumtu top, the team will pass through various camps like Kashadra, Matikochar, Dora, Chaklani and Sterling. They will also visit the oldest village Rmusu en route and finally culminate at Roerich Art Gallery.

The team is expected to visit Delhi, National Martyrs Memorial, Golden Temple, Wagh Border, Jallianwala Bagh, Model Mata Temple, Durgiyana temple, Gobindgarh Fort, Partition Museum and Hussainiwala Border in Ferozpur.

The team will return to Mysuru on May 18, 2023. The project is organised by TAF in association with The Mountain Goat.

The project cost is about Rs. 8 lakh and the same will be raised through crowd-funding and this expedition is majorly supported by Diya Foundation and Ladies Circle India.

For details, contact Mob: 98451-16835 or e-mail: [email protected]

TAF Trustees Anil Kumar and Namrata Shenoy, Secretary R. Santosh and trekking head Punitha were present at the press meet in city.