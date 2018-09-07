Hinkal Flyover to open before Dasara

Mysuru: The much-delayed work on the construction of flyover on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway near Hinkal will be completed before this Dasara.

It is the first-ever flyover being constructed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the city and that too on a crucial road that links Mysuru to Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

Officials and workers are working overtime to speed up the work and complete it before Dasara as it is causing a lot of traffic bottlenecks at the Hinkal Junction. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MUDA Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) (JnNURM-North) K.N. Satish said that the estimated cost of the project is Rs. 15.18 crore while the tender-approved amount was Rs. 19.80 crore.

The cost of the project when it began was Rs. 14.81 crore. While Central Government has funded 60 percent of the costs, State Government has contributed 20 percent and MUDA has shared 20 percent. “75 percent of the works have been completed and we are targeting the Dasara deadline,” he said.

The works on the flyover began on April 27, 2016 (formal commencing date June 22, 2016) and its total length including the ramp on both sides, is 510 metres. The width of the flyover is 17.20 metres. It begins from Hinkal Tent till Grand Maurya Hotel.

After the works began, it took more than six months to shift water pipelines that criss-crossed area and this delayed the project considerably, Satish maintained. The main carriageway of the flyover is 7.50 metres and the flyover will have 6 metre-wide service roads on either sides. It also has a footpath of two metres. The flyover will be a 4-lane road with piers supporting it.

Originally, a four-grade separator project at a total cost of Rs. 66.62 crore was planned — Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road near Columbia Asia Hospital; Mysuru-KRS Road ORR junction near Hotel Royal Inn; Mysuru-Hunsur Road ORR junction in Hinkal and at Mysuru-Nanjangud Road JSS College Junction near Yelethota.

However, out of the four grade separators, only the Hunsur Road flyover (earlier grade separator) will be a reality.

The flyover that was proposed at KRS Road Junction faced a technical snag as the road descends too close to the Mysuru-Hassan Railway track and hence has to be realigned or dropped.

The grade separator that was planned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Columbia Asia Hospital was also dropped as the State Government has planned to widen the existing 6-lane road. Likewise, the grade separator on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was dropped as there is a dispute over the land that belonged to the erstwhile Maharajas.

Once the flyover is open, traffic can also move towards KRS (Brindavan Gardens) via BEML.