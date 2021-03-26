Hinkal incident: MLC Vishwanath slams Police top brass

March 26, 2021

Will Police fend for the victim’s family? Mysuru Police have lost track, says MLC

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Adagooru H. Vishwanath has lashed out at City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta for commending the Traffic Police on their handling of the Hinkal incident where a motorcyclist died in an accident during a document check drive on Tuesday last.

“The Commissioner has given commendation certificate to his men for taking the life of an innocent commuter,” Vishwanath said, speaking to reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday.

Following the accident in which Devaraju, two-wheeler rider was killed and pillion rider Suresh sustained injuries after a tipper vehicle ran over them, enraged public thrashed two Policemen on duty following which the Police have arrested a few persons while spreading their dragnet to nab others involved in the violence.

Vishwanath said the death was due to the ‘overzealousness’ of the Police. The law does not state that the Police should give the motorists a chase to check their documents.

Commenting on the incident where Devaraju took a U-turn in a bid to escape from the Police during which Devaraju lost control of the bike and fell on the road, Vishwanath said that it was unfortunate that the Police are chasing violators. “The city Police Commissioner does not come out of his office, instead of being proactive and the lower rank officers violate traffic manual and motor vehicle rules and are unlawfully resorting to weird means of imposing penalties,” he said.

“What are the DCPs and ACPs and Inspectors doing? Should not they guide the Constables? There are hundreds of CCTV cameras all over the city and the Police can easily catch the violators. Why chase and cause accidents? Can’t they use the hi-tech gadgets already given to them by the Government? This is a dastardly act and cannot be tolerated and I condemn it,” he added.

“Will the Police fend for the family of victim Devaraju? Who gave the Police the right to resort to such a means to collect fine? While the Home Minister has clearly said that the Police are not authorised to check vehicles on busy roads, the ground reality is entirely different. Innocent lives are being lost and Mysuru Police have crossed all limits. I will speak to the Home Minister and Mysuru District Minister in this regard,” he said.

“No one is preventing the Police from checking documents and booking violators for traffic violations. But there has to be a system in place. The Police cannot be reckless. Here unfortunately, a life is lost due to insensitiveness of the Police. Mysuru Policemen think themselves as above law and they are losing track. They don’t even respect elected representatives,” he said.