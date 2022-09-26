History created in Mysuru as Droupadi Murmu becomes first President to open Dasara

September 26, 2022

“Mysuru Dasara is a proud symbol of India’s cultural heritage”

Mysore/Mysuru: History was created in Mysuru atop Chamundi Hill this morning as President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Dasara-2022 by showering flower petals on the decked-up idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed on a silver chariot. She became the first President to declare open the grand 10-day festivities.

In the past, the Presidents and Vice-Presidents have inaugurated the Jumboo Savari. Today’s Mysuru visit created another history as it was Droupadi Murmu’s first State visit after assuming the Office of India’s First Citizen. Her flight directly landed at the Mysore Airport from New Delhi. Though the VVIP visit was for over two hours only, it became significant considering the firsts achieved by it.

Stringent protocol

The inauguration time was specified between 9.45 am and 10.05 am in the Vruschika Lagna. However, the inauguration took place three minutes later due to the stringent protocols to be followed and also the tight security accorded to the country’s First Citizen by the President’s Body Guards (PBG). Before the inauguration, the President visited the sanctum sanctorum of the Chamundeshwari Temple and offered her prayers.

As per the protocol, the President arrived on the stage last, after all the other dignitaries were seated. Before the President’s arrival, an officer-in-charge of security walked onto the stage and sought information from the event managers about the number of people on the dais. He examined the silver chariot where the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed and even examined the lamp that will be lit by the President as part of the inauguration.

Ascending the stage, the President directly walked to her chair and greeted the audience with folded hands as a bodyguard stood behind her with full alertness.

The National Anthem (by the Police Band) and the Naadageethe were played. Later, the President walked toward the silver chariot and performed the inauguration rituals.

Mahishasuramardini Alankara

The Goddess was decorated in the form of Mahishasuramardini and a green saree was draped on her. A mangalasutra and gold jewellery were put on the Goddess.

Accompanying the President were Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar and District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

As the President lit the ceremonial lamp, the mantras were chanted by Chief Priest of the Temple Dr. Shashishekar Dixit. The Chief Priest later offered flower petals to the guests to shower on the Goddess. After the inauguration, the President obliged to a team of photographers and posed for a photograph with the guests.

Though Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda was to preside over the event, he had to be seated in the front row due to protocol restrictions. Even Mayor Shivakumar, Mysuru’s First Citizen, did not get a chance to be with the President on stage.

The President’s Office had fixed the number of people on the stage at 13 and the number was reduced to seven later. As such, many dignitaries had to be seated off the stage.

Red carpet was rolled from the President’s cavalcade parking venue to the Temple premises and the President walked in a brisk pace with her bodyguards running ahead of her. The Hill Temple was closed for public and it was opened only after the President and other guests left the Hill.

First citizen of India drapes Mysore Silk

President Droupadi Murmu wore a white Mysore Silk saree with gold zari for the Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill here this morning. The original silk saree worth Rs. 70,000, specially weaved at the Silk Weaving Factory of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation on Manandavadi Road here, was gifted to her by the State delegation which called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sept. 22 to invite her to inaugurate Dasara-2022.