CM Bommai visits Sri Ramakrishna Ashram for the first time Seeks blessings of Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji

September 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Yadavagiri last evening and took the blessings of Swami Muktidanandaji, President of the Ashram. This was his first ever visit to the spiritual abode and was accorded a ceremonial and warm welcome.

The Chief Minister visited the shrine and offered his prayers and spent some moments of silence there. Later, he met with Swamijis and interacted with them. Swami Muktidanandaji felicitated the CM and presented him with some books and a portrait of Swami Vivekananda.

CM Bommai was shown the model of Swami Vivekananda Memorial Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) and an impressed CM appreciated the good work by the Ashram. The Swamiji explained the basic structure of the Viveka Smaraka and also outlined the year-round projects of youth development, personality development and empowerment that will be undertaken once the Memorial is ready.

Sharing the moments of the CM’s visit, Swami Muktidanandaji told Star of Mysore this morning that it was a courtesy call and they were elated by the CM’s visit. Though it was a hurried visit, the moments were worth it, he said.

“We have been inviting the CM to the Ashram for a long time and he has been citing paucity of time. Yesterday, we suddenly got a call at around 5.30 pm informing us that the CM will visit at around 7 pm,” he said.

“This was the CM’s first-ever visit and the CM told me that he has read about Swami Vivekananda, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and their ideals for a strong and spiritually-oriented society. The CM is knowledgeable about the philosophy of life and death and he discussed various aspects of life including life as a great teacher and death as a great leveller,” the Swamiji said.

The CM has been influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and his mother was a great influencer who handed the books of Swami Vivekananda for Bommai to read when he was in eighth standard.

“CM Bommai spoke about universal brotherhood that Swami Vivekananda advocated and also how the great philosopher’s teachings can be applied to the economics of the State. He spoke at length about how the State’s economy must be based on ethics and how spirituality can help in ensuring the welfare of the people,” the Swamiji said.

The CM asked Ramakrishna Ashram to continue the good work for society.

“The CM told us that in every society, there will be good forces and also evil forces. Both will fight with each other at their own levels and ultimately, the good and truthful forces will win and Dharma will be established. The CM explained to us how the Government is opening Viveka Hostels all over Karnataka to educate the poor and marginalised children and also give them spiritual-oriented education. These hostels have aptly been named Viveka Hostel after Swami Vivekananda,” he said.

Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former MLC D. Madegowda and others accompanied the CM.