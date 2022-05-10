CM Bommai to inaugurate TechBharat-2022 Conclave

May 10, 2022

Three-day event to be held at CFTRI from May 19

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day ‘TechBharat-2022’ Conclave with the theme ‘Transforming India’s Food Technology and Agronomic Landscape’ will be held at CSIR-CFTRI campus in city from May 19 to 21.

Announcing this at a press meet at CFTRI here this morning, CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at 10.30 am on May 19. Union Minister of Food Processing Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje and Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will take part.

TechBharat is a flagship programme of IMS Foundation and Laghu Udyog Bharati. The event will focus on developing new business collaborations, accelerate innovation and support the concept of effective production of agricultural produce in order to build a more secured, sustainable and vigorous food system and also discuss the future of Agritech and Foodtech and achievements in Agronomics.

The 3-day event in Mysuru is the third edition of TechBharat-2022, with the first edition held at Belagavi on Jan. 5 and second one at Bengaluru on Mar. 4 and 5 this year, said Dr. Sridevi.

Following the inauguration on May 19, Vivek Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Government of India, will deliver the keynote address and subsequently, a panel discussion on ‘Agriculture Development- Outlook and vision for the next decade’ will be held.

The second day of the Conclave-cum-Expo on May 20 will feature sessions focussing on ‘Technologies to Quality and Safety of Food Processing, Packaging and Supply Chain’ and ‘Women Entrepreneurs in Agritech, Food Tech and Food Pro-tech’, a Round Table discussion on peer-to-peer collaboration and Unique business opportunities and a panel discussion on ‘Food Technology- Business Opportunities in Millet Pro-cessing’.

On May 21, the concluding day, the event will feature a panel discussion on ‘Technologies to Food Grain Science and Traces of Food Fortification’ and an open session on ‘Transfer of Technologies to Entrepreneurs and Progressive Farmers,’ followed by concluding notes of Tech Bharat-2022, the CFTRI Director explained.

Dr. Annapurna Singh further said that the expo will be open to public from 10 am till 6 pm on all the three days (May 19 to 21) and entry is free. Government representatives, leading entrepreneurs, Start-ups, research Institutes of national repute and experts in the domains of Agri-tech, Foodtech, Rural tech, Energy tech, Green tech, Bio-tech etc., from across the country will take part, she said adding that the main objective of the programme is to familiarise technologies in both Agriculture and Food sectors that are accessible to stakeholders of these sectors.

Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka Vice-President Chaya Nanjappa and Hon. Secretary C.N. Bhojaraj were present.