History repeats after 11 years!: HDK to offer Baagina at KRS on July 20

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will offer ‘Baagina’ to River Cauvery at KRS on Friday, July 20. Baagina is a sacred offering to the River Goddess as a thanksgiving gesture for bountiful rains. On that day, he will travel to Talacauvery in Kodagu, the birthplace of River Cauvery and offer pujas to the Goddess. He will then arrive in Mysuru to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hill. Incidentally, July 20 is the first Ashaada Shukravara.

The CM will then proceed to KRS to offer Baagina. It was on the same day (Friday, July 20) same week in 2007 that HDK, who comes from the family that firmly believes in astrology, had offered Baagina at KRS when it was full to the brim. He will offer Baagina on July 20 after a gap of 11 years.