History repeats after 11 years!: HDK to offer Baagina at KRS on July 20
News

History repeats after 11 years!: HDK to offer Baagina at KRS on July 20

Mysuru:  Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will offer ‘Baagina’ to River Cauvery at KRS on Friday, July 20. Baagina is a sacred offering to the River Goddess as a thanksgiving gesture for bountiful rains. On that day, he will travel to Talacauvery in Kodagu, the birthplace of River Cauvery and offer pujas to the Goddess. He will then arrive in Mysuru to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hill. Incidentally, July 20 is the first Ashaada Shukravara.

The CM will then proceed to KRS to offer Baagina. It was on the same day (Friday, July 20) same week in 2007 that HDK, who comes from the family that firmly believes in astrology, had offered Baagina at KRS when it was full to the brim. He will offer Baagina on July 20 after a gap of 11 years.

July 14, 2018

RELATED POSTS

KRS Dam near full: flood alert sounded
KRS water level touches 120 ft, Suttur bridge getting submerged
Heavy rains predicted in next 48 hours: KRS needs about 7 ft. water to reach maximum level

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching