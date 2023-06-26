Hit-and-run case kills two on Expressway

June 26, 2023

Lack of CCTV cameras posing a challenge to Police in identifying vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: Adding to the rising number of fatalities occurring on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, two more youths lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident near Maddur on the Expressway yesterday morning.

The victims, identified as Mani (25) from Kolar and Janardhan Pujari (26) from Lingadamandi village in Koppal district, were riding a motorbike when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down. Both were employed in Bengaluru and were en route to Mysuru when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A vehicle travelling from behind collided with their bike on a flyover near Maddur, resulting in their immediate death. Shockingly, the driver of the vehicle did not halt and fled the scene.

Tragically, this incident occurred within a week of another fatal accident near Maddur, where three persons lost their lives while travelling in a car at Gejjalagere.

According to Maddur Traffic Police, the latest victims were employees of a Multinational Company in Bengaluru and the accident occurred at around 5.45 am.

The impact of the accident was such that the bike was crushed. Despite efforts, the Traffic Police have not been unable to determine the identity of the other vehicle involved in the incident. However, they suspect that the motorcycle might have collided with the other vehicle from behind while attempting to overtake it.

Police said that in the absence of CCTV cameras on the Expressway, it is tough to catch the culprits if such an accident occurs. As the accident occurred at around 5.45 am, it was dark and the killer vehicle could have escaped in the dark.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated a case but at times our hands are tied as there is no CCTV footage,” a Police officer from Maddur told Star of Mysore.

The series of accidents on the Expressway has raised significant concerns as they are often attributed to drivers disregarding road safety regulations. Overspeeding is a common issue, with many vehicles, especially trucks, neglecting lane discipline. These recurring incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter adherence to road safety rules to prevent further loss of life.

Commuters complain about absence of facilities

Despite the significant reduction in travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru to just 75-90 minutes (down from 3.5-4 hours) thanks to the access-controlled Expressway, travellers have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the absence of rest areas and petrol stations along the route.

Commuters have highlighted the lack of essential amenities such as medical centres, Police kiosks, toilets and restrooms. Moreover, the absence of facilities to assist in case of vehicle breakdowns or accidents has raised concerns about the availability of timely help.

Acknowledging the impact on local businesses and livelihoods in areas like Maddur, Bidadi (known for its food joints), and Channapatna (renowned for its traditional toy industry), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have revealed plans to address these issues.

They are considering the establishment of a dedicated rest area at Channapatna, where eateries and artisans can set up shops. Additionally, there are discussions underway to create a 300-acre park that would encompass eateries, fuel stations and a shopping complex, catering to the needs of travellers along the Expressway.