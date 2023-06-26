‘Attaara Kacheri’ to DC Office: From the pages of history

June 26, 2023

Building remains strong, steadfast and unaffected by the passage of time and changing circumstances

Mysore/Mysuru: The Old Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), formerly known as ‘Attaara Kacheri’, was constructed during the reign of the Mysore Maharajas. It served as the administrative centre for the district under their rule.

After India gained independence, the office was renamed the DC Office. It is currently 128 years old and stands as a solitary building. Now the DC’s Office has been shifted to the new District Office Complex building in Siddharthanagar leaving this old ‘Attaara Kacheri’ building vacant.

The Old DC Office was built in 1895 in the Indo-Saracenic style and its construction cost amounted to Rs. 1,75,506 and it covers an area of 29,588 sq.ft. The building consists of two wings and 27 spacious rooms. The central part features a towering dome with ornate decorations, making it a prominent landmark in Mysuru.

During its active years, the Legislative Assembly of the then Mysore State operated from this building until 1923. Various officials and District Commissioners conducted their duties within its premises. The office also housed the Dewan (Prime Minister) during the Maharajas’ era.

Adjacent to the building, there is a beautiful garden adorned with lush greenery. In the garden, there is a magnificent statue of Sir James Davidson Gordon, who served as the guardian to Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Sir James Davidson Gordon served as the Chief Commissioner of Mysuru from 1878-81. He was a highly influential official in the British Government and played a significant role in regaining the Mysore Kingdom, which was relinquished during the reign of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The statue was commissioned by the kings and erected in the flower garden as a tribute to his memory.

Despite its historical significance, the DC Office now stands abandoned as the Offices of the District Administration have been relocated to the new building. It once witnessed daily, hourly and moment-by-moment bustling activities of officials, staff, public and visits from Chief Ministers and Ministers.

However, the Government’s decision to move to a new facility has left the Old DC Office vacant. Nonetheless, the building remains strong and steadfast.