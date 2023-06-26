Record Section, Treasury yet to be moved to new Office

June 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The new District Office Complex on the Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road in Siddarthanagar has started functioning with minor shifting and other works are still pending. Two weeks after the move on June 8, the magnificent building houses most of the Offices that have been shifted to the new complex.

Various Departments, including the chambers of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner, the Election Branch, Muzrai Department, Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Department of Survey, Finance and Statistics Department, and Municipal Administration Department, among others, are now functioning from the new premises.

However, a few Departments are yet to be relocated such as the Assistant Commissioner’s (AC) Office, DC and AC Record Sections, Tribal Research Department, and the District Treasury. The remaining transition is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

Despite the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office being located four kilometres away from K.R. Circle, people have no choice but to travel the distance. The old DC Office in the heart of the city was more convenient.

The new building has been constructed in the Indo-Saracenic style, inspired by the heritage Lalitha Mahal Palace. It was inaugurated by Siddharamaiah during his previous tenure as Chief Minister in March 2018.

The foundation for the building, covering an area of 22,920 sq.ft and constructed at a cost of Rs. 84.66 crore, was laid in October 2016. The ground floor of the building contains 22 rooms, while the first and second floors have 24 rooms each.

Despite different governments coming to power in subsequent years, including Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, no efforts were made to relocate the district offices from the old building to the new one. Also, requests from various organisations and associations were overlooked.

It was only after Siddharamaiah returned as Chief Minister for the second time that the new District Office Complex became operational immediately, with most of the offices being shifted in a short period.

In contrast to the bustling old DC Office, where people would visit throughout the day to get their work done, the new Complex currently lacks the same level of activity. Apart from officers and their staff, the general public is rarely seen in significant numbers, mainly because most services are now available online.