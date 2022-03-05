Hit and Run Con: Miscreants waylay car, assault occupants

March 5, 2022

Mysuru: An incident of four miscreants, who came in an auto, trying to attack and rob the occupants of a car coming from Bengaluru, has been reported last evening.

Yesterday at around 6.55 pm, a gang of four people came in an auto, waylaid a car coming from Bengaluru to Mysuru after the car passed the Manipal Hospital Junction (earlier Columbia Asia).

The miscreants, who are said to have followed the car from Siddalingapura, reportedly blocked the car when it reached the Manipal Hospital Junction, claiming that their auto was brushed by the car. Later, they attacked one of the car occupants and even damaged the windscreen of the car.

People who gathered at the spot, supported the car occupants and questioned the gang. On seeing the angry crowd, the miscreants sped away in their auto.

A case has been registered at N.R. Police Station.